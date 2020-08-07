BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy weekend everyone! Our weekend weather is looking very good overall!

Tonight, southern areas may see a lingering shower or two as a disturbance moves by to our south.

Saturday, we’ll start off the day with partly sunny skies, but with that disturbance hanging around, there may be a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, mainly over the mountains. I think most of us will remain dry, and be able to enjoy a nice summer day.

Sunday will be even better with partly cloudy skies, but the heat and humidity will be climbing back again. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Next week, it will be feeling a lot like it did back in July, with temperatures reaching towards 90 and humidity to go along with it. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Summer is far from over! Have a wonderful weekend!

