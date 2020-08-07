BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a pretty close to perfect day on Thursday, we’ll enjoy another round of nice weather to wrap up the work week on Friday. After a sunny start with temperatures in the 50s, we’ll see a few clouds begin to return to the region late on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming up close to early August normals, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ve got a weak system that will bring in a few clouds and the chance of a passing shower late Friday night. We’ll be back to partly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures back up in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and it will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the mid 80s.

Summer is far from over, by early-to-mid next week, we will be making a run at the 90 degree mark again. Monday looks to be partly sunny, but there is a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Take MAX Adavantage of this gorgeous weather over the next few days!

