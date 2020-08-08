Advertisement

Art Walk Returns to Montpelier

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - If you enjoy art walks, Montpelier Alive just hosted its the first event of the year.

“I think it’s good,” said Georgia Tanner, a high school student and longtime resident of Montpelier. “It’s like a sign that things are coming back together and the community is still here.”

She and many others say that local art is bringing some color back to Vermont’s Capital City. Ashlea Smith of Montpelier Alive, the capital city’s downtown events team, says they’re overjoyed to put on this art walk.

“We’re really excited to have this one,” Smith said. “Considering the fact that COVID shut down several of the ones that we had planned for earlier this year.”

Montpelier Alive teamed up with Northfield Savings Bank for the Art Walk. It highlights local artists while also bringing foot traffic to shops, restaurants, and galleries in the city. Mark Mast, Vice President of marketing at the savings bank, says they had to make some adjustments to fit State Health Guidelines.

“Of course we had to pivot a little bit like everybody is doing nowadays,” Mast said. “We decided to have our artwork from local artists facing out through our windows.”

Venues are all taking the proper health safety precautions, as are guests. The event usually happens up to six times per year, with more than twenty exhibits. But this year, Smith says it’s been scaled down to just nine stops.

“We’re going to have about four where you can see the art outside,” she said, “and then another five where the art is inside.”

Visitors say they don’t mind the downsize. Warren Kitzmiller, a state representative, and resident of Montpelier says that the return of the art walk is a good sign for the future.

“This is an indication that things are starting, and it’s very nice to have it back,” he said, “anything we can do that brings any measure of hope to people, in times like this, is a good thing.”

Montpelier Alive plans to host two additional art walks in October and December.

Art Walk Returns to Montpelier

