Norwich University’s First Wave of Students Arrive on Campus Today

Norwich University welcomes its first group of students back to campus today.

Approximately 400 to 500 students are expected to return in this first wave. These students arriving are those who need to quarantine per the state of Vermont’s guidelines.

Norwich says they have a structured intake method, requiring health screenings and COVID-19 testing.

Students can only have two adults with them and cannot help students move belongings into rooms. Families will not be allowed to tour the campus.

Arrival dates continue until the end of the month.

