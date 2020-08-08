Advertisement

Richford woman cited for cutting dog with knife

Olivia Lavalette is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Tuesday.
Olivia Lavalette is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Tuesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Richford woman is scheduled to appear in court on Monday and Tuesday after slashing a dog with a kitchen knife.

According to police, 25 year old Olivia Lavalette cut the dog after it allegedly began to misbehave in a Richford apartment on Friday.

Police found Lavalette to be in violation of conditions set by a judge and was told to leave the residence.

She later returned and was removed by officers.

She was issued two citations, one for violation of conditions and the other for animal cruelty.

The dog was brought to Burlington Emergency and Veterinary Specialists in Williston and is expected to be okay.

