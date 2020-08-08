Advertisement

State Police need help finding stolen car

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police need the public help to locate a man who stole a Subaru Legacy.

State Police say it happened at the Maplefields in Orleans, where the victim was giving the two men a ride before making a quick stop.

Police then say the man in the gray NBA sweatshirt jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Police say they don't know their names, but they are driving a blue Subaru Legacy with the Vermont plates DNR889.

Police ask you to give them a call at (802) 748-3111.

