What to do_Saturday_8_8_20

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Its time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

NEK swim week, once cancelled for this season is now accepting registrations. The lakes of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont have become a beloved spot for the open water swimming community. Both here in the U.S. and in Europe.

Registration is open starting today and goes through August 16th.

This event is typically a large group of swimmers, but in order to stay within guidelines, the groups will be smaller this year.

That being said the registration fees have been lowered. It will be fifty-dollars for the Island Pond and Caspian swim. And hundred-dollars for all other swims.

Another swimming opportunity is Small Group Clubhouse Swims. This is a new small group swimming series. Each group is limited to 10 swimmers, and 10 kayakers. There’s a variety of distances for different skill sets, ranging from a 2 mile through a 10 mile. There is a fee of fifty-dollars for the 2 through 4 mile options, and a hundred-dollar fee for the 6 & 1/2 and 10 mile options.

This event is meant simply for the love of open swimming, it is not a competition.

Below is the full list of swims, distances, and dates:

NEKOWSA 2020 Schedule of Solo and Small Group Swims

June 27, 2020 – Son of a Swim (Full)

July 4, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim (2, 3, 4, 6, 10 miles)

July 11, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim

July 14, 15, 16, 2020 – In Search of Memphre – Margaret Rivard

July 18, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim

July 19, 2020 – Balancing Rock Swim – Charlotte Brynn

July 25, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim (Nordiques)

July 28, 29, 30 – In Search of Memphre – Marty McMahon

August 1, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim

August 3 – 6, 2020 – In Search of Memphre–John Batchelder (Double)

August 8, 2020 – Crystal Swim (10 Swimmers)

August 9, 2020 – Island Pond (10 Swimmers)

August 10, 2020 – Massawippi or Clubhouse Swim (10 Swimmers)

August 11, 2020 – Seymour (10 Swimmers)

August 12, 2020 – Echo (10 Swimmers)                                     

August 13, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim (10 Swimmers)

August 15, 2020 – Willoughby (10 Swimmers)

August 16, 2020 – Caspian (10 Swimmers 

August 19, 2020 – Skinner Island Swim – Cheryl Coletti

August 22, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim

August 29, 2020 – Clubhouse Swim

September 8 - 11, 2020 – ISOM - Elizabeth Almond (Double)

For more information and to register you can click this link: Small Group Saturday Clubhouse Swim Series.

A lifelong commitment to any hobby often begins with learning from an experienced mentor. Now hunters over sixteen can do just that. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is

offering a free, interactive, two-part program that connects hunters with experienced mentors. This program promotes a lifelong commitment to hunter safety. This meet and greet

program starts today and will be followed up this fall with a guided hunt.

This session will be located at the Buck lake Conservation Camp from 9 am to noon.

Here is a link to the registration: https://register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars

For more information about these events or the Hunter Education Program, please email HunterEducation@vermont.gov .

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

