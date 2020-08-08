Woman runs for for clean water initiative

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to run seventy miles non-stop, you can ask Katie Spotz who ran from Bradford, Vermont to the Queen City in one day.

She is an accomplished endurance athlete, who performed this 70-mile marathon in preparation for her 130-mile run which will take place in September.

Her goal is to generate support for the non-profit ‘Lifewater International’ whose mission is to provide every child with safe drinking water. As she finished the last stretch of her run on Friday by the Burlington Waterfront, she says it’s helped be more aware of what to expect in September.

“Hopefully in a month it will be a little bit cooler,” Spotz said. “Right from now on it’s really tapering for the big event.”

Spotz has set a goal of raising twenty-thousand dollars for the nonprofit; she has already reached thirteen-thousand dollars as of Monday, August 3rd.

