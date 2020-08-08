BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Welcome to the weekend, everyone! This Saturday will get off to a different start, depending on where you are. To the north, we’ll start with lots of sunshine, but our southern counties will start the day with a passing cluster of showers & thunderstorms as a small disturbance moves eastward. Then we will all be partly sunny for the rest of the day. Still, it won’t be perfect, because there could still be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the higher terrain during the afternoon. The valleys should stay dry, though.

Sunday looks like a decent day to wrap up the weekend. There will be a good deal of sunshine, and temperatures will start coming back up again. Another small disturbance looks like it wants to scoot through our northern areas late in the day into the overnight with a few showers.

Once that disturbance moves through, Monday will be partly sunny. But here we go again with the heat & humidity, just like we had for most of July. Temperatures will be near, or at, the 90 degree mark through the middle of the week. And it will be muggy with the dew points near 70. There is a chance for showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Things will settle down for the end of the week as temperatures start to slowly come down again.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

