Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another beautiful summer day on tap for Sunday!

Sunday looks like another MAX Advantage day! There will be a lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be a degree or two higher than today. We are keeping our eyes on a small disturbance that looks like it wants to swing through our northern areas during the afternoon and into the overnight with a few scattered showers, but most of the day will be just fine for us.

Once that disturbance moves through, Monday will be partly sunny, but the heat and humidity will be building back up again. Remember that weather we had in July? Here is comes again! Temperatures will be near, or at, the 90 degree mark through the middle of the week, and it will be muggy with the dew points near 70.

As a weak frontal system approaches, there is the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Quieter weather will settle in for the end of the week and temperatures will come down a notch as well but still be a bit above normal.

