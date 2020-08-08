Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We ended up with some very nice weather for the end of the work week, and for the most part, a lot of that nice weather will carry over into the weekend. Morning lows won’t be quite as cool on Saturday, and with partly sunny skies we should manage to warm up into the low 80s. There will be the chance of a pop up shower or two along the Green Mountains in the afternoon, but most spots look to remain dry.

Sunday will be even better with partly cloudy skies, but the heat and humidity will be climbing back again. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

Next week, it will be feeling a lot like it did back in July, with temperatures reaching towards 90 and humidity to go along with it. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday we can expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great weekend!

