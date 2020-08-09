Advertisement

Burlington Mask Initiative Expands

Burlington mask vending machine
Burlington mask vending machine(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington launched a community effort in March to produce and distribute high-quality masks to any Burlingtonian who wants one. The City’s effort started by producing and distributing masks to any essential worker in Burlington who requested one. Having met the Mayor’s goal of distributing 20,000 by May 15, 2020, the City is distributing BTV Community Masks to any Burlingtonian who wants one. The City has prioritized distribution to our more vulnerable residents and has even installed a mask and hand sanitizer vending machine just off of church street near the Marketplace Garage. Even visitors from out of state, like Stephanie Magdits of New Jersey, applaud the efforts taken by local government and local residents.

“Everyone’s really courteous about it,” she said, “I haven’t, really been in contact with anyone who hasn’t been wearing a mask, so yea it makes me feel safer.”

If you are a Burlington resident and need a mask, please let us know at recovery@burlingtonvt.gov or pick one up at one of the following time. All masks are free.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Norwich welcomes back students to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Norwich welcomes back students to campus, President Mark Anarumo says everyone will get tested once every three weeks.

News

Rutland's Art in the Park festival returns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Locals are looking for art and local artists are building their business so both say they're ecstatic summer events are back in session.

News

WCAX Saturday Evening WX webcast

Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday Evening WX

News

Norwich University’s First Wave of Students Arrive on Campus Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Norwich University’s First Wave of Students Arrive on Campus Today

Latest News

News

What to do_Saturday_8_8_20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
What to do_Saturday_8_8_20

News

Richford woman cited for cutting dog with knife

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Olivia Lavalette, 25 of Richford is scheduled to appear in court this week.

News

State Police need help finding stolen car

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont State Police need the public help to locate a man who stole a Subaru Legacy.

News

Woman runs for for clean water initiative

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to run seventy miles non-stop, you can ask Katie Spotz who ran from Bradford, Vermont to the Queen city of Burlington in one day.

News

Art Walk Returns to Montpelier

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
If you enjoy art walks, Montpelier Alive just hosted it's first of the year.

News

Art Walk Returns to Montpelier

Updated: 22 hours ago
Art Walk Returns to Montpelier