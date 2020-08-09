Burlington Mask Initiative Expands

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington launched a community effort in March to produce and distribute high-quality masks to any Burlingtonian who wants one. The City’s effort started by producing and distributing masks to any essential worker in Burlington who requested one. Having met the Mayor’s goal of distributing 20,000 by May 15, 2020, the City is distributing BTV Community Masks to any Burlingtonian who wants one. The City has prioritized distribution to our more vulnerable residents and has even installed a mask and hand sanitizer vending machine just off of church street near the Marketplace Garage. Even visitors from out of state, like Stephanie Magdits of New Jersey, applaud the efforts taken by local government and local residents.

“Everyone’s really courteous about it,” she said, “I haven’t, really been in contact with anyone who hasn’t been wearing a mask, so yea it makes me feel safer.”

If you are a Burlington resident and need a mask, please let us know at recovery@burlingtonvt.gov or pick one up at one of the following time. All masks are free.

