Derby dirt bike stolen
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
New this morning, Vermont State Police are still looking for information about a stolen dirt bike.
An update was released on Saturday. The bike was taken from a barn on Hinman Settler Road in Derby on the night of July 22nd.
Police are describing it as a red Honda XR 70, and it was last seen at the Cumberland Farms in Newport.
Call this number: (802) 334-8881 with information.
