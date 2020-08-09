Advertisement

Essex group running length of Vermont raises over $20,000

By Elissa Borden
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - As many runners know, 5-ks, marathons, relays have all been cancelled this year for the sake of public health.

But rather than giving up on running for the foreseeable future, one group of runners in Essex took matters into their own hands.

They call themselves “Running to Stand Still” - a group of 7 men who run together.

The group was looking forward to running the 100 on 100 relay race, but it was cancelled for the year.

So, they made a relay of their own, the VT Miles for Meals Challenge.

Beginning on the morning of August 14th, they’ll be running the entire length of Vermont.

210 miles, 3 to 4 miles per guy, in a rotation for 30 hours straight.

And they’re doing it for the Vermont Foodbank.

“There was definitely at least a week or two where I wasn’t sure what I was training for and I just was running and it took a little motivation out of it. But then as soon as we came up with this it gave me a lot of motivation and the more people that donated, the more motivated I got,” says one of the guys, Eric Langevin.

The idea came together in July.

They’ve been training like normal, with most of the guys running several dozen miles a week.

But they’ve also been soliciting donations for the Foodbank. What began as a $5,000 goal is now over $20,000 raised.

When I spoke with them, they were over $17,000.

“We’re very excited, the whole idea was to bring a lot of awareness to food insecurity in Vermont and also to raise money and so we’ve far exceeded all of our expectations with what we’ve done so far but we’re still pushing a little bit more and hoping that we can get at least $20,000 by the time this is done,” says member Seth Jensen.

Although they’ve already passed $20,000, you can donate here.

You can also follow along with their journey next weekend on Instagram, @VTRunning2StandStill.

