By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Time now to take a look ahead at some stories we'll be watching this week.

Looking ahead to Monday, a City Council meeting about Weinberger’s ranked choice voting veto.

He vetoed the city’s councils attempt to put ranked choice voting on the November ballot. That’s a voting system where you don’t vote for just one candidate, you rank them based on

preference. Weinberger says the resolution is problematic in many ways.

He says it would take resources away from handling the pandemic, racial justice and climate change. He also says

ranked choice voting is very polarizing and would cause division at a time when unity is critical.

Also tomorrow, Monday, August 10th, is the start of open farm week.

This is the 6th annual annual event where Vermonters get to celebrate our local farms. Family fun activities include feeding animals, goat yoga, picnics, tours, farm trails, virtual events, social media storytelling, and much more.

There is a little bit for everyone whether they want to get out and experience it first hand, or stay in the comfort of their home. This event is a great way to learn more about our local agriculture, and what kind of work goes into our local foods.

This Tuesday is Election day!

All polling locations open between 5 & 10 am, and will all close at 7 pm on Tuesday.

You can cast you vote in person at your designated polling location. If you are unsure of you location you find it online. We have posted a link to the site on our website, wcax.com

If you have requested a ballot in advance, there won’t be enough time to mail it in for your vote to count. But you can still bring it in person to the Town Clerk’s office. Just make sure to bring it in, before the offices close for the day.

This Wednesday the board of trustees for the Vermont State Colleges system will meet for a regular meeting.This will happen over a zoom meeting starting at 1 pm. This meeting will be made for public viewing online.

For Zoom meeting information please contact Jen Porrier at (802) 224-3001 or jen.porrier@vsc.edu

You can also watch the meeting on YouTube: //www.vsc.edu/live

Coming up this Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Justice Working Group will hold their first meeting. This group was created under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The meeting will take place online, and it is open to the public. It starts at 3 pm on Thursday.

Here is the link to the conference: WebEx: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/onstage/g.php?MTID=e495e6df319ef26a5542464baac6c6023

Audio: Dial 1-518-549-0500; Access code: 161 237 2285 #

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

