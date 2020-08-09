Advertisement

Rollover crash, Waterbury man to appear in court

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Waterbury man is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month after rolling his car over on Saturday night.

Police say 59 year old Glenn Armstrong of Waterbury was found stuck in his car, which was resting on its roof following a single vehicle crash in Duxbury.

According to a press release, state police determined Armstrong was showing signs of impairment. He was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

His violations include DUI Refusal, Negligent Operation, and giving False Information to a Police Officer.

