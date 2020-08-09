Advertisement

What to do Sunday, August 9th, 2020

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Its time now to take a look at What To Do on this Sunday.

Are you ready to walk, roll, or stroll to celebrate Women’s voting rights? Well Vermont’s Suffrage Centennial Alliance has partnered with Central Vermont Runners to set up a 5k scramble for

just that. Individuals, Friends, Families, Organizations, and Corporations are welcome to form groups and participate in the virtual suffrage scramble. This event is quite timely taking place just ahead of Primary week.

Registration is taking place through August 15th. You can register solo, or with a team, that is up to you. Participants can choose their own location, time, date and route.

There is a fee of twenty-dollars for individuals, and discounts for teams. Proceeds and donations will go to the NAACP to help fund efforts to expand voter registration and education. The registration link is posted here: http://cvrunners.org/cvr-races/suffrage-scramble/

A contest that encourages kids to play with their food. Burlington University of Vermont’s extension 4-H is sponsoring an art contest to inspire kids ages eight to eighteen to get creative with

their food. There is no entrance fee, or 4-H enrollment required.

The categories for this event include:

Food on the Vine (or shelf), Silly/Fun Food, Cake decorating, Main Course or Dessert Plating, and Food Prints or Tie Dye.

To enter a piece of art simply snap a photo, and send it through email. All entries are due by 11:59pm on August 10th.

The entry email is posted here: rosemarie.garritano@uvm.edu

Want to take up a new active hobby, but not sure where to start? A mountain bike clinic for basic skills is taking place today from 9 to 11am.

It is being hosted at the Catamount Outdoor Center in Williston.

Entry level mountain bikes will be available to rent. If you have your own, but not sure if it's in full working order? Bring it along, you can get it checked out at the service department.

There are a few requirements for this event such as:

Closed toed shoes, flat pedals, a helmet, water and snacks, and a mask or face shield.

Tuition is ten-dollars, and half of the proceeds go to the Catamount Outdoor Center.

