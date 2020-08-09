BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a beautiful weekend overall, but the heat and humidity will be back for the early part of this week!

We can expect a few scattered showers Monday, but most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be humid and very warm with temperatures reaching the upper 80s!

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching near 90 with afternoon showers and thunderstorms developing. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night as a weak cold front moves slowly from north to south. There will be the chance of a lingering morning shower on Wednesday, but conditions will be improving for the rest of the week.

Humidity will be dropping during the afternoon Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday and Friday will bring us plenty of sunshine and pleasant summer temperatures in the low to mid 80s, and the weather will remain nice through the weekend!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.