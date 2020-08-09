BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nice afternoon on Saturday, the second half of the weekend will be a bit more muggy and unsettled. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with the chance of a late day shower, mainly over northern New York and the Champlain Valley. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

There will be another round of rain that will move through during the early morning hours, into the start of the day on Monday. The start of the week will also be warm and humid, with scattered late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs by the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with temperatures near 90 and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday night as a cold front sweeps through. There will be the chance of a lingering morning shower on Wednesday, but conditions will be improving for the rest of the week.

Humidity will be lower by late on Wednesday. Skies will be partly sunny on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the mid 80s.

