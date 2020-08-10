17-year-old drowns in New Hampshire river

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old drowned in the Pemigewasset River in New Hampton.

New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol said they were called to the river Friday afternoon. They say the teen became distressed while swimming and disappeared underwater. Friends found him in underwater and brought him back to shore with the help of bystanders. They performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The teen’s name is being withheld.

