A Midsummer’s Toast at the Intervale Center

By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Intervale Center turns a tradition into a toast.

Instead of hosting A Midsummer’s Feast like in year’s past, the nonprofit fundraised for local food shelves with a drive-through event. The annual gathering usually features food from some of the 100 Vermont farms the Intervale Center supports and a live auction. Sunday, the 205 ticket-holders instead received meal kits. Intervale leaders say even though the event wasn’t the same, it’s more important than ever their community partners are recognized for their service.

“And we’ve seen that with the long lines of cars at various places around Vermont, waiting to get food. So, the Intervale Center just leaned in and is bringing just a little bit more food into that situation,” said Executive Director Travis Marcotte.

The Intervale is expected to reach its $40,000 fundraising goal. Leaders say they’re also providing more produce to local food shelves than ever before through the new People’s Farm program. The 1.3 acre farm has been feeding hundreds of Burlington-area families throughout the summer.

