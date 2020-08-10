Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday.

Our Darren Perron spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson about absentee ballots and what to expect if you go to the polls. Plus, they break down the top races, campaign strategy in the time of COVID and look at the battle lines being drawn.

Watch the videos for that and more.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.