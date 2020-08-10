Advertisement

Boats bottoming out on Lake Champlain

Boats bottoming out on Lake Champlain(WCAX)
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Boats are bottoming out on Lake Champlain.

With record-low water levels, vessels are getting damaged by debris on the lake floor. Boat mechanics tell us more owners than usual are asking for repairs. Some say they’re getting twenty to thirty calls a week. The Burlington Coast Guard reports the lake level is hovering around 94 feet, which is extremely low for this time of year. So, boaters say it’s only safe to launch at certain places.

“My buddy is a boat mechanic, and he says this year’s been a lot busier than years past,” Paul Messier said as he launched his boat in Burlington. “The water level has been really low, especially at certain launches. You kind of have to pick and choose where you want to launch at times just to be careful with your boat.”

The Coast Guard encourages boaters to use depth finders if possible and exercise caution when visiting new waters.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

