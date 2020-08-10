Burke Mountain attorney appeals determined value of resort

BURKE, Vt. (AP) - An attorney for the Burke Mountain ski resort is appealing a decision to uphold the market value of the resort at $18.7 million.

The Caledonian Record reports that William Roger Prescott, an attorney with Downs Rachlin Martin, wrote to town officials recently contesting the ruling by the the town assessor.

Prescott is seeking a hearing before the Burke Board of Civil Authority.

The ski resort, whose former owner was charged with fraud, remains in the hands of a federal-appointed receiver until it is sold to new owners.

The resort’s value was contested earlier this year but upheld by the assessor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.