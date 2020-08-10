Advertisement

Burke Mountain attorney appeals determined value of resort

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
BURKE, Vt. (AP) - An attorney for the Burke Mountain ski resort is appealing a decision to uphold the market value of the resort at $18.7 million.

The Caledonian Record reports that William Roger Prescott, an attorney with Downs Rachlin Martin, wrote to town officials recently contesting the ruling by the the town assessor.

Prescott is seeking a hearing before the Burke Board of Civil Authority.

The ski resort, whose former owner was charged with fraud, remains in the hands of a federal-appointed receiver until it is sold to new owners.

The resort’s value was contested earlier this year but upheld by the assessor.

