Advertisement

Burlington Mayor vetoes vote to reinstate Ranked Choice Voting

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s progressives plan to try to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s veto of adding a question on ranked choice voting to the November ballot. This is the first time in Weinberger’s eight years in office that he has vetoed a city council action.

In July, council voted 6 to 5 to pass the Ranked Choice Voting resolution. It called on Mayor Weinberger, D-Burlington, to create a new ballot for the November election, which would include a question asking voters whether they want to reinstate ranked choice voting in Burlington’s mayoral, city council and school commissioner races. Burlington used ranked choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, in mayoral elections from 2005 and 2010 before voters repealed it after a contentious race in 2009, in which former mayor Bob Kiss was elected.

In a letter to council, Weinberger called the ranked choice voting resolution “problematic.” He said he objects the “timing, avoidable expense and substance” of it. Weinberger says it would cost the city about $45,000 to create and conduct a safe local election this November. He says he’s also concerned ranked choice voting is divisive and will distract voters during “arguably the most important federal election in the country’s history.”

Jack Hanson, P-Burlington City Council, who is spearheading the ranked choice voting resolution, thinks the veto is unreasonable.

“Important issues for the community are going to be contentious and they’re going to be divisive. That doesn’t mean we don’t do important things,” Hanson said. “That’s not how local government works. The idea that we shouldn’t act on something divisive is absurd.”

City council president Max Tracy, a progressive, is slamming the move from the mayor, a Democrat, as politically-motivated.

“That’s really unfortunate because what we have right now is a system where someone can get elected with only 40 percent of the vote. In fact, [Mayor Miro Weinberger was elected with just over 40 percent of the vote,” Tracy said. “And I think that’s a real problem. I don’t think someone should be able to be elected as mayor of our city without having a majority of those voting support them.”

To override the mayor’s veto, eight councilors would need to vote in favor of overturning it. That means one of the five Democrats who initially voted against the ranked choice voting resolution would have to change their position in order for the veto override to hold up.

The vote will likely take place Monday night.

WCAX News reached out to Burlington City Council’s five Democratic councilors for comment. Our requests for comment were not returned at the time this article was published.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Norwich University students fail to follow COVID19 rules

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
One day after the first wave of Norwich university students returned to campus, some are already failing to follow COVID19 guidelines.

News

Ranked choice voting debate in Burlington

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mayor Miro Weinberger vetoes city council's vote to reinstate instant runoff voting. Instant runoff voting -- or ranked choice voting -- lets voters rank candidates based on preference -- rather than choosing one.

News

A Midsummer’s Toast at the Intervale Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Instead of a celebratory feast like in year’s past; the Intervale Center will hold a Midsummer’s toast to local food efforts.

News

Boats bottoming out on Lake Champlain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
With record-low water levels, vessels are getting damaged by debris on the lake floor.

Latest News

News

SUNDAY evening weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNDAY evening weather

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Looking Ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking Ahead

News

High Performance CPR saves Richmond teen’s life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Richmond Vermont is a heart safe community. They were selected to be back in 2014, and now, they’ve also been selected to test pilot new technology called High Performance CPR.

News

Essex group running length of Vermont raises over $20,000

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
As many runners know, many running events have been cancelled this year. But one group in Essex is taking matters into their own hands.

News

What to do Sunday, August 9th, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
What to do Sunday August 9th, 2020