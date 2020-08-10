Community Health eyeing former College of St. Joseph campus

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Community Health may be expanding to the former College of St. Joseph in Rutland.

The federally qualified health center houses a call center within one of its clinical buildings. Community Health CEO Donald Reuther says the goal is to move administrative work to one building, maximizing the clinical space and providing more access for patients. He says they are exploring multiple options including using the former college's Tuttle Hall, but he says the choice has to be fiscally responsible for the organization.

"We have spoken with Heartland Development, who is handling the development over there and we have discussed possibly renting space there, but that is as far as it has gone. We haven't seen a lease produced. We by no means have filed with the zoning commission," Reuther said.

He says they hope to open the new call center by October. Community Health is the largest of the 12 federally qualified health centers in Vermont.

The college closed down last March because of falling enrollment, shaky finances and struggles to remain accredited.

