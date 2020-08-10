Cuomo: NY lacks reopening plans from 1 in 7 school districts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says about 1 in 7 New York school districts still haven’t submitted a plan to the state for the opening of the new school year, now just weeks away.

The governor said Monday districts that don’t submit their plans by Friday cannot provide in-person learning this year.

He said it was unclear whether those districts plan to only provide remote learning, and said state health officials are reviewing plans and will work with district leaders on incomplete submissions.

New York originally set a July 31 deadline for the state’s roughly 700 school districts to submit reopening plans.

The push to open schools while protecting teachers, staff and students has raised concerns from families and workers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)