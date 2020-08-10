Deadline looming for Vermont fuel tank inspections

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Time is ticking down on a state deadline to get your fuel tank inspected.

As of August 15, Vermont fuel dealers will not be allowed to fill up your tank if it hasn't been inspected. It's part of a state law passed back in 2017.

The Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says the inspection is quick and looks for things like damage to the tank, whether it's on a stable surface and whether all the connections from the tank to your burner meet safety standards.

"Vast majority of cases, this will just be peace of mind, nothing will be wrong. But in those few cases where we see a tank that does need to be fixed before it can be filled again, what we're doing is we're eliminating a potential problem. And if you have a spill in the middle of winter, not only do you have an environmental issue, you have a heat issue," said Matt Cota of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

Most of the 120,000 fuel tanks at Vermont homes and businesses have already been inspected, but the fuel dealers association says some people put it off when the virus hit.

Information from the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association:

Contact your fuel provider to confirm that your fuel oil tank has been checked by a Vermont Certified Tank Inspector within the past three years. If your tank has not been inspected, schedule an appointment soon. Find a heating fuel or heating service company at vermontfuel.com/find.

Will my tank pass inspection?

If you are wondering whether your tank will pass inspection, go to vermontfuel.com/tank to find out. Click here to watch a one minute video explaining Vermont’s Tank Regulations and the minimum safety standards.

Financial Assistance is Available

Approximately half of Vermont homes rely on fuel oil for heat and hot water. VFDA Tank Rebate Program provides $250 to any Vermonter who replaces a non-compliant tank with a new tank. Since 2018, VFDA has helped replace nearly 1000 tanks and distributed approximately a quarter of a million dollars in rebates directly to Vermont fuel oil customers.

Details at vermontfuel.com/tankrebateresults

See terms and conditions at vermontfuel.com/tankrebate

More on financial assistance for tank replacements can be found at vermontfuel.com/tankassist

