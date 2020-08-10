Gas prices stay stable in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Analysts say gas prices have stayed stable in northern New England during the last week.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices were unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.20 a gallon. In Vermont, the price of gas averaged $2.13 a gallon, up slightly from the week before. In New Hampshire, it was $2.10, down nearly a penny from the week before. Gas prices in New Hampshire are up slightly from a month ago and stand 48.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

