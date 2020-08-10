Hidden Vermont waterfall now open to the public

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - A beautiful view of a Vermont waterfall is now open to the public and you don't have to hike far.

Just off of Craftsbury Road in Hardwick, Jeudevine Falls is back open to the public.

The 120-foot waterfall is just off the road on private property and was a destination spot for years, attracting thousands of people a year.

It has been closed the past few years as the owner had some health issues, but the property is now back open and they have some new lights to help people see and enjoy the views.

The owner says he opened the land to the public because he feels the natural beauty needs to be shared.

"It was something that I felt I needed to do because it was something special here and it was hidden and no one knew about it," said Bob Edebohls of Jeudevine Falls.

Edebohls does ask visitors to make a $5 donation.

And if you are in the market, the property is for sale. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.