Advertisement

Moose calf mortality rate down after 2019 cold snap

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The New Hampshire moose population is more stable, particularly in North County, thanks to an early cold snap.

The Caledonian-Record reported Sunday that the state’s moose population is between 3,000 and 4,000, half of the historic high. Fish and Game officials say moose in northern New Hampshire saw an early end to the winter tick season due to a substantial cold snap on Nov. 12.

Winter ticks have been in abundance in recent years due to shorter and warmer winters. The ticks overwhelm calves in sheer numbers who cannot endure the blood loss. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Hidden Vermont waterfall now open to the public

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
A beautiful view of a Vermont waterfall is now open to the public and you don't have to hike far.

News

CVU senior’s project supports healing with art

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
A Champlain Valley Union High School graduate's senior project is raising money and awareness for a program using art as a from of therapy for patients.

News

Search dog team finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a search dog team made contact with a hiker hours after he hadn’t returned from hiking challenging terrain in a state park.

News

NY troopers fire at car during pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York authorities say two people are in custody after leading troopers on a chase in Franklin County early Monday.

Latest News

AP

NH high school athletes can start practice next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school fall sports can start practicing next month, though school districts will decide for themselves whether to participate.

News

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A summer camp for youths being held at a former college campus in Vermont has been fined $1,600 over nighttime noise complaints from neighbors.

News

Pandemic helps, then hurts psychiatric boarding crisis in NH

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has both helped and hurt when it comes to New Hampshire's longstanding problem of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient beds.

AP

17-year-old drowns in New Hampshire river

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 17-year-old drowned in the Pemigewasset River in New Hampton.

News

Gas prices stay stable in northern New England

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Analysts say gas prices have stayed stable in northern New England during the last week.

News

Off-duty officer rescues pilot after NH crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An off-duty police officer is a hero after helping save a man who crashed in a plane on Lake Winnipesaukee.