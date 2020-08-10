Moose calf mortality rate down after 2019 cold snap

The New Hampshire moose population is more stable, particularly in North County, thanks to an early cold snap.

The Caledonian-Record reported Sunday that the state’s moose population is between 3,000 and 4,000, half of the historic high. Fish and Game officials say moose in northern New Hampshire saw an early end to the winter tick season due to a substantial cold snap on Nov. 12.

Winter ticks have been in abundance in recent years due to shorter and warmer winters. The ticks overwhelm calves in sheer numbers who cannot endure the blood loss.

