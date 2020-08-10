NH GOP sends wrong return address on absentee request forms

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Republican party in New Hampshire mailed absentee ballot registration request packets to voters across the state but printed an incorrect return address on the form.

WMUR-TV reports the state’s Republican party sent out forms that incorrectly printed “Durham, NH,” on all return addresses regardless of the voter’s location.

If voters from other cities or towns return the form to Durham, their application will be rejected.

The chair of the state’s Republican party acknowledged the error, calling it a “printing mistake.”

Voters in the state can request an absentee ballot and an absentee registration form from their city or town clerk to avoid voting in person.

