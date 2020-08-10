NH high school athletes can start practice next month

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school fall sports can start practicing next month, though school districts will decide for themselves whether to participate.

Practices are scheduled to start on Sept. 8. Bass fishing and golf can start competition on Sept. 10, while cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball can start their seasons Sept. 18. Competition for football and spirit can start Sept. 25.

The NHIAA also approved the open tournament playoff format for cross country, field hockey, soccer and volleyball.

