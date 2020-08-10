Advertisement

NH officials push Congress to revive rescue package talks

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials aren’t giving up hope that Congress will agree to another coronavirus relief package, though their patience is wearing thin.

Revenues were down 5.5% for the fiscal year that ended June 30, and the state is looking at a $350 million deficit over the course of its two-year budget.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he is pushing Congress and the White House to honor its commitment to provide a second round of relief for states.

And Democratic leaders in the Legislature say states desperately need help replacing lost revenue.

At the local level, towns and cities are worried about property taxes due in December.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Vt. Open Farm Week underway online or at a farm near you

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Vermont Open Farm Week kicks off Monday. Like many events this year, the term 'open' has a whole new meaning.

News

Hidden Vermont waterfall now open to the public

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A beautiful view of a Vermont waterfall is now open to the public and you don't have to hike far.

News

Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls, Part 2

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls, Part 2

News

Coronavirus upends traditional Vermont primary trappings

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The final 24-hours before the primary election is here, as candidates try to build momentum with get out-the-vote rallies. But just as the polls will look different for voters Tuesday, the election homestretch has also changed.

News

Vermonters have a variety of voting options

Updated: 13 minutes ago
There’s just one night to go before Vermonters decide who will be on the general election ballot in November.

Latest News

News

UVM neighbors, teachers concerned partying will short-circuit return to campus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thousands of college students will begin arriving back in Burlington this week, and with them come anxiety over whether they will cause an outbreak of the coronavirus. The University of Vermont says it has one of the most strict testing protocols in the country and other safety guidelines, but many residents question whether partying college students will follow the rules.

News

Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darren Perron
Vermonters face unprecedented circumstances as they head to the polls for the primary. Our Darren Perron spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson about voting, the races, campaign strategy in the time of COVID and much more.

News

Analysis of the pandemic primary as Vermonters head to the polls, Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermonters will cast their primary ballots on Tuesday.

News

CVU senior's project supports healing with art

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Champlain Valley Union High School graduate's senior project is raising money and awareness for a program using art as a from of therapy for patients.

News

Deadline looming for Vermont fuel tank inspections

Updated: 1 hour ago
Time is ticking down on a state deadline to get your fuel tank inspected.

News

Survey: Students want to return to college but worry about paying for it

Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite COVID-19, many students aren't skipping a year of college. But they have significant concerns about paying for it. That's the finding from a new survey by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.