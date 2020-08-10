NH officials push Congress to revive rescue package talks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials aren’t giving up hope that Congress will agree to another coronavirus relief package, though their patience is wearing thin.

Revenues were down 5.5% for the fiscal year that ended June 30, and the state is looking at a $350 million deficit over the course of its two-year budget.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he is pushing Congress and the White House to honor its commitment to provide a second round of relief for states.

And Democratic leaders in the Legislature say states desperately need help replacing lost revenue.

At the local level, towns and cities are worried about property taxes due in December.

