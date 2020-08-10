Norwich University students fail to follow COVID19 rules

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - One day after the first wave of Norwich university students returned to campus, some are already failing to follow COVID19 guidelines.

College officials tell us some students apparently broke the rules laid out in the Maroon and Gold Behavior Contract, but they wouldn’t say which. They say President Mark Anarumo plans to meet with those cadets early this week to discuss consequences. Officials say students who break the contract may be asked to leave campus.

In the contract, students agree to follow certain safety measures in an effort to keep the campus and the Northfield community safe. Some of those rules include abiding by occupancy limits inside dorms and other common areas, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in public spaces, and notifying the health center as soon as they feel COVID symptoms.

On-campus students also can’t leave the grounds without approval.

