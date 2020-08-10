Advertisement

Norwich University students fail to follow COVID19 rules

One day after the first wave of Norwich University students returned to campus, some are already failing to follow COVID19 guidelines.
One day after the first wave of Norwich University students returned to campus, some are already failing to follow COVID19 guidelines.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - One day after the first wave of Norwich university students returned to campus, some are already failing to follow COVID19 guidelines.

College officials tell us some students apparently broke the rules laid out in the Maroon and Gold Behavior Contract, but they wouldn’t say which. They say President Mark Anarumo plans to meet with those cadets early this week to discuss consequences. Officials say students who break the contract may be asked to leave campus.

In the contract, students agree to follow certain safety measures in an effort to keep the campus and the Northfield community safe. Some of those rules include abiding by occupancy limits inside dorms and other common areas, maintaining social distance and wearing a mask in public spaces, and notifying the health center as soon as they feel COVID symptoms.

On-campus students also can’t leave the grounds without approval.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington Mayor vetoes vote to reinstate Ranked Choice Voting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington’s progressives plan to try to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s veto of adding a question on ranked choice voting to the November ballot.

News

Ranked choice voting debate in Burlington

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mayor Miro Weinberger vetoes city council's vote to reinstate instant runoff voting. Instant runoff voting -- or ranked choice voting -- lets voters rank candidates based on preference -- rather than choosing one.

News

A Midsummer’s Toast at the Intervale Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Instead of a celebratory feast like in year’s past; the Intervale Center will hold a Midsummer’s toast to local food efforts.

News

Boats bottoming out on Lake Champlain

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
With record-low water levels, vessels are getting damaged by debris on the lake floor.

Latest News

News

SUNDAY evening weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
SUNDAY evening weather

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Looking Ahead

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking Ahead

News

High Performance CPR saves Richmond teen’s life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Richmond Vermont is a heart safe community. They were selected to be back in 2014, and now, they’ve also been selected to test pilot new technology called High Performance CPR.

News

Essex group running length of Vermont raises over $20,000

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
As many runners know, many running events have been cancelled this year. But one group in Essex is taking matters into their own hands.

News

What to do Sunday, August 9th, 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
What to do Sunday August 9th, 2020