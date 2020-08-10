NY troopers fire at car during pursuit

BELLMONT, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities say two people are in custody after leading troopers on a chase in Franklin County early Monday.

It happened on Route 11 in the town of Malone. Police say they tried to stop a car for speeding around 1 a.m. After failing to pull over, the driver led police on a chase onto Trudell Road. After reaching a dead end, troopers tried to approach the car, but the suspect hit the gas and drove at them. Both troopers fired their guns at the car and the pursuit then continued onto Route 24, where the car was finally stopped in the town of Bellmont.

The driver and the passenger were arrested. There was no other immediate details available.

