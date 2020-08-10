Off-duty officer rescues pilot after crash

MEREDITH BAY, N.H. (WCAX) - An off-duty police officer is a hero after helping save a man who crashed in a plane on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith Bay, New Hampshire.

About 3 p.m. Sunday, the ultralight plane came crashing down, took a nose dive into the water and started sinking in about 65 feet of water.

Officer Joe Ponzo jumped into action, helping get the pilot up onto his boat.

“I’ve been on the job for 23 years, this was one of the most bizarre events I’ve ever seen, I’ve ever witnesses, if you’ve ever witnessed a plane crash. I’m still shaken to be honest with you,” said Ponzo.

The pilot has been identified as 78-year-old David Grapes. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

