BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Open Farm Week kicks-off in Vermont Monday.

This is the 6th annual event where Vermonters get to celebrate our local farms.

Family fun activities will be both virtual and in-person. Some of the activities include feeding animals, goat yoga, picnics, tours, farm trails, virtual events, social media storytelling, and much more.

There is a little bit for everyone whether they want to get out and experience it first hand, or stay in the comfort of their home.

This event is a great way to learn more about our local agriculture, and what kind of work goes into our local foods.

