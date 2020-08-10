Open Farm Week kicks-off in Vermont
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Open Farm Week kicks-off in Vermont Monday.
This is the 6th annual event where Vermonters get to celebrate our local farms.
Family fun activities will be both virtual and in-person. Some of the activities include feeding animals, goat yoga, picnics, tours, farm trails, virtual events, social media storytelling, and much more.
There is a little bit for everyone whether they want to get out and experience it first hand, or stay in the comfort of their home.
This event is a great way to learn more about our local agriculture, and what kind of work goes into our local foods.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.