Advertisement

Returning SUNY Plattsburgh students to see changes

Students arriving at SUNY Plattsburgh will see changes for the fall semester.
Students arriving at SUNY Plattsburgh will see changes for the fall semester.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh says it's ready to welcome back students for the fall semester. Like most schools, there are changes you need to be ready for. Our Kelly O'Brien has the details and reaction from the local business community.

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi says the school has had five task forces made up of more than 100 faculty, community and health professionals working diligently over the last four months to make up this plan. He says things will be different but they feel it’s what’s best for the students, the staff and the community.

Inside Hawking's Hall on SUNY Plattsburgh's campus, the hallways are silent. Cleaning supplies line the floor, with classroom seating six feet apart.

Enyedi prepares for his second semester at the school, saying the California wildfires at his last school helped prepare him for a situation like this.

"We had to, in many ways, shut the school down on a moment's notice," Enyedi said.

In March, the school quickly shut down and went remote. Since April, they have been altering the school's already made pandemic plan.

"Fall semester is going to be a blend," Enyedi said.

Seventy percent of the classes will be offered online. Students will have the option to attend in person or remotely.

All of Cardinal Country is subject to daily health screenings from the campus health office. They have also signed a pledge to wear masks while on campus.

"I think our team has done an incredible job of thinking of all the scenarios. We've asked thousands and thousands of questions and have done the 'what if' scenarios," Enyedi said.

Down the street from the school are off-campus housing and lunch spots, like Zuke's Corner Store.

"I have mixed feelings on that," said Kerry Taylor, who owns Zuke's and is a landlord of student housing.

Taylor is cautious over the return of students.

"It's definitely been a little bit stressful for us trying to keep everyone safe and healthy, but at the same time, we still have to make a living," Taylor said.

Without students, her business is still thriving during the pandemic and that's only expected to pick up when the Cardinals come back to campus.

"I think some will follow the rules. There will always be the few that don't," Taylor said. "We will have to wait and see and hopefully we won't have another outbreak and need to close down again."

But Enyedi says he knows the students at the school will respect COVID guidelines on- and off-campus, keeping them, their peers and their community safe.

"We have a high level of expectation that everyone on our campus community will contribute to the health and safety of everyone else," Enyedi said.

Enyedi says they have plenty of tests on hand for students and staffers that have a quick turn around with results. And 114 dorm rooms are set aside in the event a student would need to isolate from testing positive.

As for move-in day, that’s next Tuesday. Students are assigned times, to monitor crowd control and only allowed to have 30 people in a dorm at one given time.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Survey: Students want to return to college but worry about paying for it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
A new survey from VSAC found that despite COVID-19, many students aren't skipping a year of college. But they have significant concerns about paying for it.

Back To School

Scott announces new child care assistance program

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Back-to-school preparations are moving forward in Vermont with coronavirus cases remaining under control across the state. Friday, the governor announced more money to help keep critical child care operations afloat and greenlighted fall sports. Our Calvin Cutler has the details.

Back To School

Plattsburgh school reopening plan gets pushback from parents

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's success in battling the pandemic means it is safe for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes. In Plattsburgh, the city school district is going with a full in-person model. But the plan is getting pushback from some parents. Our Kelly O'Brien explains.

Back To School

In-person or remote: What will Vermont school districts decide?

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
A tale of two school districts illustrates the challenges of going back to school in the COVID-19 era. Schools across our region are preparing for the new year and deciding whether that will mean having students return to school buildings or learn remotely. Our Olivia Lyons looks at two nearby school districts going in different directions.

Latest News

Back To School

Can outdoor classrooms solve school reopening problems?

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
As districts work to prepare for in-person instruction, some schools are thinking outside the box-- and even outside the classroom. Our Adam Sullivan explains.

Back To School

Rivendell School District to delay in-person learning

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Rivendell School District said in a letter to parents that it is implementing a "slow opening."

Back To School

Child care crisis looming as teachers, students return to school

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont lawmakers and education leaders are scrambling for solutions to a looming child care problem when teachers and students return to school in the fall.

Back To School

Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar when classes resume this September? Our Olivia Lyons is looking into it.

Back To School

State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.