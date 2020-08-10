Returning SUNY Plattsburgh students to see changes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh says it's ready to welcome back students for the fall semester. Like most schools, there are changes you need to be ready for. Our Kelly O'Brien has the details and reaction from the local business community.

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi says the school has had five task forces made up of more than 100 faculty, community and health professionals working diligently over the last four months to make up this plan. He says things will be different but they feel it’s what’s best for the students, the staff and the community.

Inside Hawking's Hall on SUNY Plattsburgh's campus, the hallways are silent. Cleaning supplies line the floor, with classroom seating six feet apart.

Enyedi prepares for his second semester at the school, saying the California wildfires at his last school helped prepare him for a situation like this.

"We had to, in many ways, shut the school down on a moment's notice," Enyedi said.

In March, the school quickly shut down and went remote. Since April, they have been altering the school's already made pandemic plan.

"Fall semester is going to be a blend," Enyedi said.

Seventy percent of the classes will be offered online. Students will have the option to attend in person or remotely.

All of Cardinal Country is subject to daily health screenings from the campus health office. They have also signed a pledge to wear masks while on campus.

"I think our team has done an incredible job of thinking of all the scenarios. We've asked thousands and thousands of questions and have done the 'what if' scenarios," Enyedi said.

Down the street from the school are off-campus housing and lunch spots, like Zuke's Corner Store.

"I have mixed feelings on that," said Kerry Taylor, who owns Zuke's and is a landlord of student housing.

Taylor is cautious over the return of students.

"It's definitely been a little bit stressful for us trying to keep everyone safe and healthy, but at the same time, we still have to make a living," Taylor said.

Without students, her business is still thriving during the pandemic and that's only expected to pick up when the Cardinals come back to campus.

"I think some will follow the rules. There will always be the few that don't," Taylor said. "We will have to wait and see and hopefully we won't have another outbreak and need to close down again."

But Enyedi says he knows the students at the school will respect COVID guidelines on- and off-campus, keeping them, their peers and their community safe.

"We have a high level of expectation that everyone on our campus community will contribute to the health and safety of everyone else," Enyedi said.

Enyedi says they have plenty of tests on hand for students and staffers that have a quick turn around with results. And 114 dorm rooms are set aside in the event a student would need to isolate from testing positive.

As for move-in day, that’s next Tuesday. Students are assigned times, to monitor crowd control and only allowed to have 30 people in a dorm at one given time.

