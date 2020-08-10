Search dog team finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a search dog team made contact with a hiker hours after he hadn’t returned from hiking challenging terrain in a state park.

Noah Pepera-Rudd, was hiking a section of Pisgah State Park on Sunday that has no trails and hadn’t returned. Police and firefighters weren’t able to find Pepera-Rudd in the immediate area and on nearby logging roads, so they called in New England K9 teams to assist. Shortly after 3 a.m.

Monday, a team made voice contact with Pepera-Rudd. It turned out he had gotten lost in a large swamp and was unable to navigate to safety. He wasn’t hurt, but was hungry and dehydrated.

