Advertisement

Search dog team finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp

File photo
File photo(NBC29)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a search dog team made contact with a hiker hours after he hadn’t returned from hiking challenging terrain in a state park.

Noah Pepera-Rudd, was hiking a section of Pisgah State Park on Sunday that has no trails and hadn’t returned. Police and firefighters weren’t able to find Pepera-Rudd in the immediate area and on nearby logging roads, so they called in New England K9 teams to assist. Shortly after 3 a.m.

Monday, a team made voice contact with Pepera-Rudd. It turned out he had gotten lost in a large swamp and was unable to navigate to safety. He wasn’t hurt, but was hungry and dehydrated. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

17-year-old drowns in New Hampshire river

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 17-year-old drowned in the Pemigewasset River in New Hampton.

News

Gas prices stay stable in northern New England

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Analysts say gas prices have stayed stable in northern New England during the last week.

News

NY troopers fire at car during pursuit

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York authorities say two people are in custody after leading troopers on a chase in Franklin County early Monday.

News

Off-duty officer rescues pilot after NH crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An off-duty police officer is a hero after helping save a man who crashed in a plane on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Latest News

News

Burlington City Council to attempt override of ranked-choice veto

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington’s Progressives plan to try to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s veto of adding a question on ranked choice voting to the November ballot.

News

Statewide plan in the works to address diversity in Vermont

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
A statewide plan is in the works that lays out exactly what the state has for goals and the groundwork to get there.

News

Statewide plan in the works to address diversity

Updated: 4 hours ago
A statewide plan is in the works in Vermont that lays out exactly what the state has for goals and the groundwork to get there.

AP

More than $1.2M in grants to go to river watershed projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than $1.2 million in grants is going to 11 projects to improve water quality, habitat, biodiversity and flood resilience across the Upper Connecticut River watershed.

AP

Work underway to refurbish Winnipesaukee boat ramp

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A major effort to refurbish a public boat ramp on Lake Winnipesaukee is underway.

AP

Burke Mountain attorney appeals determined value of resort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
An attorney for the Burke Mountain ski resort is appealing a decision to uphold the market value of the resort at $18.7 million.