Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season: Big Ten spokesman says otherwise

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - College football’s 2020 season was cast into doubt Monday as the Detroit Free Press reported that the Big Ten had voted to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic.

But a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.

In the Free Press report, the newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision who said the Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.

As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on schools to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 dead, 4 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage. At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries, firefighters said.

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.

News

Search dog team finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a search dog team made contact with a hiker hours after he hadn’t returned from hiking challenging terrain in a state park.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By THALIA BEATY
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

News

NY troopers fire at car during pursuit

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York authorities say two people are in custody after leading troopers on a chase in Franklin County early Monday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

AP

NH high school athletes can start practice next month

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school fall sports can start practicing next month, though school districts will decide for themselves whether to participate.

News

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A summer camp for youths being held at a former college campus in Vermont has been fined $1,600 over nighttime noise complaints from neighbors.

News

Pandemic helps, then hurts psychiatric boarding crisis in NH

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has both helped and hurt when it comes to New Hampshire's longstanding problem of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient beds.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.