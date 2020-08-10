Advertisement

Survey: Students want to return to college but worry about paying for it

A new survey by VSAC finds that despite COVID-19, college students want to return to school but they're worried about how they will pay for it.
A new survey by VSAC finds that despite COVID-19, college students want to return to school but they're worried about how they will pay for it.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite COVID-19, many students aren't skipping a year of college. But they have significant concerns about paying for it. That's the finding from a new survey by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

Earlier this summer, VSAC asked 675 randomly selected Vermont students who had filled out federal applications for student aid about their plans for the coming school year.

Click here for the results of the survey.

About 90% of incoming students and 85% of returning students said they’d be enrolling.

But if they had to take their classes online, 19% said that would change their plans.

And 86% of students said financial aid was key.

VSAC got $10 million in COVID relief money to help with that and has given more than 600 families an average of $2,300 of extra aid.

“So we’re saying to families, if your 2020 situation is different, and in a negative way different than your 2018 situation, appeal to us-- let us know,” said Marilyn Cargill, the vice president of financial aid, marketing and research at VSAC.

The survey also found students who said they had lost jobs, scholarships or investments during the pandemic or who had gotten sick with COVID were significantly less likely to report planning to enroll in the fall, compared with students whose families had fewer or no COVID-related stressors.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Returning SUNY Plattsburgh students to see changes

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
SUNY Plattsburgh says it's ready to welcome back students for the fall semester. Like most schools, there are changes you need to be ready for. Our Kelly O'Brien has the details and reaction from the local business community.

Back To School

Scott announces new child care assistance program

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Calvin Cutler
Back-to-school preparations are moving forward in Vermont with coronavirus cases remaining under control across the state. Friday, the governor announced more money to help keep critical child care operations afloat and greenlighted fall sports. Our Calvin Cutler has the details.

Back To School

Plattsburgh school reopening plan gets pushback from parents

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's success in battling the pandemic means it is safe for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes. In Plattsburgh, the city school district is going with a full in-person model. But the plan is getting pushback from some parents. Our Kelly O'Brien explains.

Back To School

In-person or remote: What will Vermont school districts decide?

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
A tale of two school districts illustrates the challenges of going back to school in the COVID-19 era. Schools across our region are preparing for the new year and deciding whether that will mean having students return to school buildings or learn remotely. Our Olivia Lyons looks at two nearby school districts going in different directions.

Latest News

Back To School

Can outdoor classrooms solve school reopening problems?

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
As districts work to prepare for in-person instruction, some schools are thinking outside the box-- and even outside the classroom. Our Adam Sullivan explains.

Back To School

Rivendell School District to delay in-person learning

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Adam Sullivan
The Rivendell School District said in a letter to parents that it is implementing a "slow opening."

Back To School

Child care crisis looming as teachers, students return to school

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Vermont lawmakers and education leaders are scrambling for solutions to a looming child care problem when teachers and students return to school in the fall.

Back To School

Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar?

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Will Vermont students follow a new school calendar when classes resume this September? Our Olivia Lyons is looking into it.

Back To School

State leaders say it’s time for Vermont kids to return to school

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
|
By Olivia Lyons
Concerns about sending kids back to school continue to dominate the governor's coronavirus news conferences and that was true again on Tuesday. Our Olivia Lyons has more on what state leaders are telling parents and educators.

News

Vermont teachers call for safety as schools reopen

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
|
By Erin Brown
Teachers in Vermont are demanding a seat at the table when it comes to decisions around reopening schools. They rallied at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, calling on Gov. Phil Scott to make sure reopening is safe and equitable. Our Erin Brown was there.