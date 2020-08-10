Advertisement

Teen camp using SVC campus fined for noise

An orthodox Jewish summer camp in Bennington and Rutland has drawn complaints from both communities.
An orthodox Jewish summer camp in Bennington and Rutland has drawn complaints from both communities.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A summer camp for youths being held at a former college campus in Vermont has been fined $1,600 over nighttime noise complaints from neighbors.

The Bennington Banner reports that a judge on Friday denied the town of Bennington’s request to shut down the camp at the former Southern Vermont College campus. Bennington had sued camp director Moshe Perlstein and Camp Southern Vermont, LLC, after receiving multiple noise complaints since July 5 from neighbors.

Besieged camp director says he’s complying with Bennington noise complaints

About 350 teens and staff members from the New York City area and New Jersey are staying in buildings on the 350-acre campus. Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones wrote that while the camp has made efforts to comply with the court’s previous orders, “the violations have been willful.” 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Search dog team finds hiker who got lost in NH swamp

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a search dog team made contact with a hiker hours after he hadn’t returned from hiking challenging terrain in a state park.

News

NY troopers fire at car during pursuit

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York authorities say two people are in custody after leading troopers on a chase in Franklin County early Monday.

AP

NH high school athletes can start practice next month

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school fall sports can start practicing next month, though school districts will decide for themselves whether to participate.

News

Pandemic helps, then hurts psychiatric boarding crisis in NH

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has both helped and hurt when it comes to New Hampshire's longstanding problem of psychiatric patients waiting in emergency rooms for inpatient beds.

Latest News

AP

17-year-old drowns in New Hampshire river

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a 17-year-old drowned in the Pemigewasset River in New Hampton.

News

Gas prices stay stable in northern New England

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Analysts say gas prices have stayed stable in northern New England during the last week.

News

Off-duty officer rescues pilot after NH crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
An off-duty police officer is a hero after helping save a man who crashed in a plane on Lake Winnipesaukee.

News

Burlington City Council to attempt override of ranked-choice veto

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington’s Progressives plan to try to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s veto of adding a question on ranked choice voting to the November ballot.

News

Statewide plan in the works to address diversity in Vermont

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
A statewide plan is in the works that lays out exactly what the state has for goals and the groundwork to get there.

News

Statewide plan in the works to address diversity

Updated: 5 hours ago
A statewide plan is in the works in Vermont that lays out exactly what the state has for goals and the groundwork to get there.