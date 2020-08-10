Advertisement

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Vermont

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get ready to vote! Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Vermont.

All polling locations will be open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and will all close at 7 p.m.

You can cast your vote in person at your designated polling location. If you are unsure of you location, you find it here.

If you’re still holding onto an absentee or early voter ballot, you don’t have time to mail it in anymore. But you can still bring it into your town clerk’s office.

The deadline to turn it into a town clerk’s office is Monday, and make sure you go before they close.

If you miss the opportunity Monday, you can bring it to your polling location on Tuesday while it’s open.

As of this weekend, a little under 97,000 people turned in a mail-in ballot for this primary.

That’s far less than the number of people who requested one at 152,000.

But it’s greater than the number of people who voted absentee in the 2018 primary election. That year about 72,000 voted absentee.

WCAX will have live coverage of what to expect when you head to the polls Tuesday morning and the big races on the ballot starting at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

