UVM neighbors, teachers concerned partying will short-circuit return to campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of college students will begin arriving back in Burlington this week, and with them come anxiety over whether they will cause an outbreak of the coronavirus. The University of Vermont says it has one of the most strict testing protocols in the country and other safety guidelines, but many residents question whether partying college students will follow the rules.

It doesn't take long to find groups of UVM students outside apartments around Burlington.

"When we all live in this neighborhood, it can kind of be like, oh, we can all gather," said Meg Karol, a UVM senior. "I think people think that I've been hanging out with this person all summer -- like we're safe."

Karol says she's seen large parties in the area this summer. And what are the prospects that students at future parties will be masked and staying six feet apart?

"I don't think that's really possible," said Rutvik Patel, a UVM senior.

The university is having all students take a health and safety training and sign the ‘Green and Gold Promise,’ a pledge to follow all protocols including testing and screenings. UVM says students will be fined and could be suspended for breaking the promise.

"A lot of my friends are, we're all very concerned about being infected," said Martha Lang, who lives across the street from campus. She says partying off campus is big concern. "Most of the students are cautious, but its only going to take a few."

“The university has admitted they have no control over off campus student behavior,” said Paul Bierman, who has taught geology at UVM for 26 years. He says he and many faculty are uneasy about students returning to school and the community. He says he’s already seen large gatherings of students near his home this summer.

“I look out over my shoulder to lawns like this where this summer there was a slip, slide and shots party,” Bierman said.

Cobalt Tolbert with the UVM Union of Students says a student led group is in the works to help enforce health and safety guidelines at off campus parties. Ultimately, believes COVID cases will increase and there will be another shutdown of campus. "People are giving it a month," Tolbert said.

The senior is among those questioning whether UVM should be going with an all-remote model and not bringing thousands of students back to Burlington and risking another shutdown.

"I think the worry for many of us is the economic impact of that may turn out to be a lot more severe than the economic benefits of having students back here for a couple of weeks, a month. And if the university has to shut down again, the impact on education is going to be huge," Bierman said.

One of the reasons for all this concern -- Vermont has had some of the lowest COVID numbers in the country and residents worry that could change when college students arrive. But it is worth noting that there are already thousands of college-age students living and partying in the Burlington area and there have not been any big outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.