Vermonters have variety of voting options

File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There's Just one night to go before Vermonters decide who will be on the general election ballot in November.

Over 100-thousand people have already voted absentee in the state primary, but the polls will be open for in-person voting throughout the day Tuesday. Those who show up will be expected to observe social-distancing guidelines and wear masks

An estimated 104,000 Vermonters have already sent in their absentee ballots and election officials say that means crowds at the polls likely won't be big.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says that some polling stations will feature drive though voting to keep voters and poll workers safe.

"Voters will pull up, someone will check them in on the entrance check list, we will provide them with their ballot, then they will pull up to a private designated spot to vote in their car, and then as they leave they will deliver their ballot to the election worker," Condos explained.

He says his office is also giving out hygiene kits to all 275 polling places, including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and face shields.

