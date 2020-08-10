Vt. Open Farm Week underway online or at a farm near you

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Open Farm Week kicks off Monday. Like many events this year, the term 'open' has a whole new meaning.

The week is supposed to connect Vermonters and visitors with their local farms. It's a fun way to learn about local agriculture and where your food comes from.

“We have restrictions. We can’t allow people to go wandering through the barns and touching things,” said Sharon Whittle., owner of the Miniature Farm in Milton.

But being able to touch things is a big part of why Whittle says she and her husband wanted to start the farm in the first place. “Before I die, this is what I wanted to do, so people can interact and have the pleasure of being that connected with an animal,” she said. That’s why she decided to keep the a walking tour of the animal habitats and barns with just a few restrictions. “To open up for --except for our farm stand -- where people shop, one-by-one. We decided not to open it up for groups because of COVID. "

Other farms, like The Last Resort Farm in Monkton, has decided to participate in open farm week but want to welcome their guests virtually. “We thought, what else can we do, and so we had thought of having each person on our group take a day on Instagram and just show the part of the farm that they are working on,” said the farm’s Eugenie Doyle.

Instagram isn't the only social media site this farm will be on. They are continuing their tradition of hosting a garlic braiding workshop on YouTube.

Open Farm Week may look different, but it is still just as important to the farmers, and still fun for the whole family. Events will run through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.