Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here we go again! The heat and humidity is surging back into the North Country!

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week and it will be humid! Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s and dew points will be in the low 70s which is pretty oppressive stuff! The Heat Index or “feels-like” temperature will be in the upper 90s to near 100 in some spots.

A weak frontal system will be approaching from the west, and that means there will be some showers and thunderstorms scattered about in the afternoon, and especially in the evening and overnight hours. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

That frontal system will slide south, there will still be a few linger showers on Wednesday, mainly in southern counties. Temperatures will fall a bit, but they will still be well above normal for this time of year.

Then we’ll be getting a stretch of nice, summer weather for the end of the week through the weekend, with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and more reasonable humidity.

Try to stay cool these next couple of hot, humid days. Drink plenty of water, and limit any strenuous outdoor activities to the early or late part of the day, and check on any vulnerable neighbors who may have challenges with the heat and humidity. 

