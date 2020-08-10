BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Do you miss that heat & humidity that we had for much of the month of July? If so, then you’re in luck. Here we go again, as temperatures approach, and exceed, that 90 degree mark.

After some morning clouds, it will turn partly sunny today, and that will bring those temperatures up into the mid/upper 80s. There could be a few pop-up showers & thunderstorms scattered about late this afternoon into the evening hours. Then it will settle down overnight, but it will be warm & muggy, and tough to sleep if you don’t have AC.

Tuesday will be even hotter & more humid with temperatures up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew points will be in the low 70s - “oppressive” humidity. The Heat Index (”feels-like” temperature) will be in the upper 90s in some spots. With a frontal system approaching from the west, there will be some showers & thunderstorms scattered about in the afternoon, and especially in the evening & overnight hours. Some of those thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with some heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Once the frontal system goes by, things will start to quiet down again on Wednesday, although there could still be some lingering showers, mainly in our southern areas. Temperatures will be coming back down, but will still be a good deal above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 80°).

Then we’ll be getting a stretch of nice, summer weather for the end of the week through the weekend, with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures, and more reasonable humidity.

Try to stay cool these next couple of hot, humid days. Limit any strenuous outdoor activities to the early or late part of the day, and check on any vulnerable neighbors who may have challenges with the heat & humidity. -Gary

