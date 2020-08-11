Advertisement

Apple CEO is now a billionaire

His salary is $3 million a year
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.
Bloomberg reports Tim Cook's estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.(Source: Apple, CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tim Cook has been the top executive at the world's most valuable company for nearly a decade, but he recently hit a new milestone.

Bloomberg reports Cook’s estimated net worth skyrocketed to $1 billion as Apple shares jumped last week.

Here’s the math.

Cook has a base salary of $3 million. His Apple shares are worth about $375 million

The rest of the billion comes from his sizable stock awards and other forms of compensation.

Bloomberg based its projection of the CEO's net worth on an analysis of the company's regulatory filings.

Apple as a company is worth nearly $2 trillion.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|

National

Derecho brings strong winds, heavy rain to Iowa

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Heavy rain and strong winds in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as a powerful storm known as a derecho rolls through.

News

Watch Live: Scott to hold COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
It may be primary election day in Vermont, and Governor Phil Scott is on the ballot, but his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing will continue as normal.

National Politics

Democratic convention speakers span spectrum of US politics

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
The Democratic National Convention, a virtual production since the COVID-19 pandemic led party officials to cancel all in-person plans in Milwaukee, will feature presenters from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who sought the GOP presidential nomination four years ago.

News

City of Burlington approves Reparations Task Force

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Burlington City Council voted to unanimously in favor of creating a reparations task force as part of the city’s racial justice reform.

Latest News

News

Off-road vehicle driver accused of speeding in crash

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New Hampshire’s Fish and Game Department says a man in an off-highway recreational vehicle and his passenger were injured after trying to pass an ATV, and he’s been charged with driving too fast.

News

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount.

News

New York’s 50-person wedding rule successfully challenged

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has ruled in favor of two couples who sued for the right to have more than 50 people at their weddings in western New York, despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

Coronavirus

Russia’s approval of virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

National

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.